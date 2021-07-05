हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold Price Today, 5 July 2021: Gold prices remain below Rs 47,000 mark: Check prices in metro cities

Gold Price Today, 5 July 2021: Gold prices remain below Rs 47,000 mark: Check prices in metro cities

Gold rate today saw a slight increase in its prices by Rs 10 per 10 gram. While the gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat stood at Rs 46,300-mark, the gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat remained at around Rs 47,300-mark. Gold rates change from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied.

Internationally, gold prices remained slightly lower due to a stronger US dollar. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41 per ounce, easing off a two-week high in the previous session. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $26.40 per ounce while platinum eased 0.3% to $1,086.49.

In the national capital, gold price stood at Rs 46,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Mumbai, the gold rate is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,610 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold price stood at Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,940 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile in other cities like Hyderabad, gold price stood at Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

