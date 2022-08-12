NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold Price Today, August 12: Gold rates decline, BIG FALL in Silver prices

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,789 per ounce and USD 20.37 per ounce, respectively.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gold Price Today, August 12: Gold rates decline, BIG FALL in Silver prices

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Friday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 52,915 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 53,005 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also dipped by Rs 374 to Rs 59,166 per kg from Rs 59,540 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,789 per ounce and USD 20.37 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices are stuck in range over hawkish US Fed and soft inflation numbers while the weaker dollar has capped downside," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections