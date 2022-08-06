New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 160 per 10 gram in early trade on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 51,980. Silver, on the other hand, increased by Rs 500 per kilogram on Saturday, selling at Rs 58,200.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 47,650, up Rs 150 from the previous day.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, a gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,980, while a gram of 22-carat gold costs Rs 47,650. On Saturday, 24-carat and 22-carat yellow metal were trading at Rs 52,140 and Rs 47,800 per 10 gm in Delhi.

In Chennai, a gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold costs Rs 53,070 and Rs 48,650, respectively.

One kilogram of silver costs Rs 58,200 in Mumbai and Kolkata. On Saturday, one kilogram of silver was trading at Rs 63,200 in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Silver is currently trading at Rs 63,600 per kilogram in Delhi.

Uncertainty about the economic outlook, higher import duties, and the likelihood of new limitations on gold buying, even if for temporary and tactical reasons with an eye on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, are among the factors that WGC believes will keep jewellery demand in India in check.