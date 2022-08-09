New Delhi: Gold prices increased by Rs 400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at 47,950 as against its previous close of Rs 47,550. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was trading at 51,310 as against its previous close of Rs 51,870.

In the international market, Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve`s rate-hike plans to combat rising pricing pressures. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,784.49 per ounce, as of 0256 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,801.20. On Monday, gold prices rose towards a one-month high scaled last week, as the dollar and Treasury yields pulled back after a rally driven by Friday`s blockbuster U.S. jobs report, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 09 August 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 48,800

Mumbai : Rs 47,950

Delhi : Rs 48,100

Kolkata : Rs 47,950

Bangalore : Rs 48,000

Hyderabad : Rs 47,950

Kerala : Rs 47,950

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,000

Jaipur : Rs 48,100

Lucknow : Rs 48,100

Patna : Rs 47,980

Chandigarh : Rs 48,100

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,950

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 97 to Rs 52,490 per 10 gram amid rise in international precious metal prices along with depreciation in rupee. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,393 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also jumped by Rs 527 to Rs 58,465 per kg from Rs 57,938 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)