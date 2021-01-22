Gold price below Rs 49,300 per 10 grams: Check rates on January 22, 2021

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday went below Rs 49,300 per 10 gram in the futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the February delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 49,290 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,393 lots at 11.53am. Gold had closed at Rs 49,448 on Thursday and opened at Rs 49,355 per 10 gram on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver prices too fell at MCX. Silver prices for March delivery were trading lower by Rs 662 or 0.98 percent to Rs 66,638 per kg in a business turnover of 3,146 lots at 12.08 am. Silver had closed at Rs 67,300 on Thursday and opened at Rs 67,000 per Kg on Friday.

In the international market, Gold prices were trading lower. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,863.56 per ounce by 0233 GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday. For the week, it was up 2% in what would be its biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 18. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,863.90, as per a Reuters report.

Gold price in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 575 to Rs 49,125 per 10 gm amid firm global market trend. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,550 per 10 gm in the previous trade. Silver also shot up by Rs 1,227 to Rs 66,699 per kg, compared to the previous close of Rs 65,472.