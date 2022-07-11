New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold fell by Rs 750 to Rs 46,850 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,600. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 820. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,110 as against its previous close of Rs 51,930.

Gold prices was trading flat on Monday, as a towering U.S. dollar put pressure on demand for greenback-priced bullion and pinned it near nine-month lows seen last week. Spot gold held its ground at $1,742.08 per ounce at 0221 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,739.60. The dollar climbed back towards its highest level in about 20 years hit on Friday, keeping overseas buyers away from gold, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 11 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,720

Mumbai : Rs 46,850

Delhi : Rs 46,850

Kolkata : Rs 46,850

Bangalore : Rs 46,880

Hyderabad : Rs 46,850

Kerala : Rs 46,850

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,900

Jaipur : Rs 47,000

Lucknow : Rs 47,000

Patna : Rs 46,870

Chandigarh : Rs 47,000

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,850

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose by Rs 1,088 to Rs 51,458 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,370 per 10 grams. Silver, however, fell by Rs 411 to Rs 58,159 per kg from Rs 58,570 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)