New Delhi: Gold prices registered marginal fall on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 46,790 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,800. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,050 as against its previous close of Rs 51,054.

Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly U.S. inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve`s monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 per ounce at 0239 GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late-September at $1,722.30 earlier. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,725.30, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 13 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,690

Mumbai : Rs 46,790

Delhi : Rs 46,790

Kolkata : Rs 46,790

Bangalore : Rs 46,840

Hyderabad : Rs 46,790

Kerala : Rs 46,790

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940

Jaipur : Rs 46,940

Lucknow : Rs 46,940

Patna : Rs 46,870

Chandigarh : Rs 46,940

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,790

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 15 to Rs 50,581 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,566 per 10 grams. Silver, however, declined by Rs 648 to Rs 56,120 per kg from Rs 56,768 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)