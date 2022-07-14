New Delhi: Gold prices registered a modest hike on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 46,900 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,700. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,160 as against its previous close of Rs 51,950.

Gold prices slipped on Thursday, with bullion`s outlook hurt by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could go for a more aggressive interest rate hike this month to fight sky-rocketing inflation. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,731.19 per ounce by 0312 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,727.30. The dollar steadied close to 20-year highs, hurting demand for greenback-priced gold among buyers holding other currencies, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 14 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,760

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,930

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,970

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

Gold prices declined by Rs 85 to Rs 50,487 per 10 grams in the local market here on Wednesday, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 50,572 per 10 grams. Silver prices rose by Rs 161 to Rs 56,179 per kg from Rs 56,018 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)