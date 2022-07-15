NewsBullion
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 15 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Gold price today, July 15: Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,700. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,160 as against its previous close of Rs 51,950.

Gold prices Gold slumped more than 2% to a near one-year low on Thursday as the dollar extended its sharp rally, while expectations grew for a steep interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,710.02 per ounce by 2:02 p.m. ET (1802 GMT), after falling over 2% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.7% to $1,705.8. The dollar soared to a 20-year high, emerging as a preferred save haven amid growing economic risks of late, at gold`s expense, said a Reuters report.

Chennai : Rs 46,760

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,930

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,970

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

 

Gold price in the national capital on Thursday dropped by Rs 163 to Rs 50,314 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,477 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped by Rs 195 to Rs 56,254 per kg from Rs 56,449 per kg in the previous trade.

 

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

