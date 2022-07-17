NewsBullion
GOLD PRICES

Gold price today, July 17: Gold prices remain unchanged; Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

The gold price in the national capital is Rs 50,730 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,500 for 22 carat (10 grams). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:35 AM IST
  • The gold price in Delhi is Rs 50,730 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,500 for 22 carat (10 grams).
  • In Kolkata, 24-carat (10 gram) gold costs Rs 50,730, while 22 carat (10 gram) gold costs Rs 46,500.
  • In Mumbai, however, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,730, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,500.

New Delhi: On July 17, 2022, the price of 24-carat and 22-carat gold in India remained unchanged. On Sunday, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in India was Rs 50,400, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 46,170.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams). Read More: Planning for retirement? Save Rs 238 daily in LIC Policy to get Rs 54 lakhs on maturity

On Sunday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) priced Rs 50,730 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,500. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 430 in the previous 24 hours (10 grams).

