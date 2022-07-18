New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,500 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,900. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,730 as against its previous close of Rs 51,690.

Gold prices slipped on Friday and was headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, knocked down by the dollar`s overall strength amid prospects of steep rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,704.30 per ounce by 1750 GMT, and has lost around 2.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,703.6, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 18 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,360

Mumbai : Rs 46,500

Delhi : Rs 46,500

Kolkata : Rs 46,500

Bangalore : Rs 46,580

Hyderabad : Rs 46,500

Kerala : Rs 46,500

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,540

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 46,650

Patna : Rs 46,530

Chandigarh : Rs 47,650

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,500

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday fell by Rs 293 to Rs 49,970 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,263 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,075 to Rs 54,326 per kg from Rs 55,401 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)