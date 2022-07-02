New Delhi: On July 2, 2022, the price of gold in India jumped by Rs 930. As of Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,790, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,440. Yesterday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India was Rs 50,860, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 46,590.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold prices in the national capital is Rs 52,200 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,850 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 52,200, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,850. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,200, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,850.

On June 30, the Central government increased the customs duty on gold from 10.75% to 15% to curb gold imports, noting that there has been a sudden surge of gold imports.

In May, a total of 107 ton of gold was imported and the import volume last month was also significant, it said.

Internationally, Gold fell on Friday en route to a third straight weekly dip as a firm dollar and looming rate hikes soured appetite for the non-yielding asset, while India's import tax hike on bullion also dampened its demand prospects.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,804.81 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1752 GMT), and declined 1.2% for the week. US gold futures settled down 0.3% to $1,801.5.