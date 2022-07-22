NewsBullion
Gold price today, July 22: Gold prices bounce back, rates up by Rs 400; check rates in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 22 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Gold prices reversed its downward spiral on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,000. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,620 as against its previous close of Rs 50,180.

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, as an uptick in the U.S. dollar and fears over aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to tame inflationary pressures dented bullion's appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,714.72 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. Prices dropped to their lowest level in more than year at $1,680.25 on Thursday before closing up 1.3%. Bullion was still set for its first weekly gain in six, up nearly 0.5% so far this week, said a Reuters report.

Chennai : Rs 46,660

Mumbai : Rs 46,400

Delhi : Rs 46,400

Kolkata : Rs 46,400

Bangalore : Rs 46,450

Hyderabad : Rs 46,400

Kerala : Rs 46,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,470

Jaipur : Rs 46,550

Lucknow : Rs 46,550

Patna : Rs 46,420

Chandigarh : Rs 46,550

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,450

 

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 478 to Rs 49,830 per 10 grams amid fall in global gold prices. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,308 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,265 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,616 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

