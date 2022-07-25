Gold price today, July 25: Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 25 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):
New Delhi: The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at Rs Rs 51,230. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,960.
Chennai : Rs 46,960
Mumbai : Rs 46,900
Delhi : Rs 46,900
Kolkata : Rs 46,900
Bangalore : Rs 46,950
Hyderabad : Rs 46,900
Kerala : Rs 46,900
Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940
Jaipur : Rs 47,050
Lucknow : Rs 47,050
Patna : Rs 46,930
Chandigarh : Rs 47,050
Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900
Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped by Rs 594 to Rs 50,341 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,747 per 10 grams. Silver also surged by Rs 998 to Rs 55,164 per kg from Rs 54,166 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)
