New Delhi: The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at Rs Rs 51,230. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,960.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 25 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,960

Mumbai : Rs 46,900

Delhi : Rs 46,900

Kolkata : Rs 46,900

Bangalore : Rs 46,950

Hyderabad : Rs 46,900

Kerala : Rs 46,900

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,940

Jaipur : Rs 47,050

Lucknow : Rs 47,050

Patna : Rs 46,930

Chandigarh : Rs 47,050

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,900

Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped by Rs 594 to Rs 50,341 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,747 per 10 grams. Silver also surged by Rs 998 to Rs 55,164 per kg from Rs 54,166 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)