New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs 650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India today stood at 47,100 as against its previous close of Rs 46,450. On the other hand, the rate of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was trading at 51,380 as against its previous close of Rs 50,680.

In the international market, Gold prices were set on Friday for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, pressured by strong performances in the greenback and U.S. bond yields and aggressive monetary policies from top central banks. Spot gold inched up 0.2% to $1,758.94 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,775.10, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 29 July 2022, in major Indian cities (except GST, TCS, and other levies):

Chennai : Rs 46,670

Mumbai : Rs 46,800

Delhi : Rs 46,950

Kolkata : Rs 46,800

Bangalore : Rs 46,850

Hyderabad : Rs 46,800

Kerala : Rs 46,800

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,850

Jaipur : Rs 46,950

Lucknow : Rs 46,950

Patna : Rs 46,830

Chandigarh : Rs 46,950

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,800

Gold in the national capital on Thursday jumped Rs 592 to Rs 51,750 per 10 grams, amid a rally in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,158 per 10 grams. Silver also surged by Rs 1,335 to Rs 56,937 per kg from Rs 55,602 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)