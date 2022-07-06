NewsBullion
Gold price today, July 6: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 6 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 100 on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 48,100 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,00. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 1,310. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,470 as against its previous close of Rs 52,340.

Gold prices Gold prices gained on Wednesday, following a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,768.80, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 5 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 48,050

Mumbai : Rs 48,100

Delhi : Rs 48,100

Kolkata : Rs 48,100

Bangalore : Rs 48,130

Hyderabad : Rs 48,100

Kerala : Rs 48,100

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,150

Jaipur : Rs 48,250

Lucknow : Rs 48,250

Patna : Rs 48,180

Chandigarh : Rs 48,250

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,130

 

 

Gold price in the national capital increased by Rs 65 to Rs 52,050 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,985 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 307 to Rs 58,358 per kg from Rs 58,051 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

