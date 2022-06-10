New Delhi: Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 250 per 10 grams on Friday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,950 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,700. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,310 as against its previous close of Rs 52,040.

Gold edged down on Friday and was set for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose, with investors awaiting key monthly U.S. inflation data for cues on the future of the Federal Reserve`s monetary policy. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,844.78 per ounce, as of 0311 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,848.10.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 10 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 48,060

Mumbai : Rs 47,950

Delhi : Rs 47,950

Kolkata : Rs 47,950

Bangalore : Rs 47,950

Hyderabad : Rs 47,950

Kerala : Rs 47,950

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,980

Jaipur : Rs 48, 100

Lucknow : Rs 48,100

Patna : Rs 47,800

Chandigarh : Rs 48,100

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,950

Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday gained by Rs 133 to Rs 50,907 per 10 grams, supported by rupee depreciation. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,774 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped by Rs 273 to Rs 61,535 per kg from Rs 61,262 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)