New Delhi: The 22 carat gold price in India today, June 11, stood at Rs 47,950 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 24 carat gold rate in India, today, is selling at Rs 52,310 per 10 grams in the country. The per 10 gram price of 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold has come down by Rs 200 and Rs 210, respectively, according to market observers. However, the prices of the yellow metal vary slightly from city to city. Therefore, customers are requested to check the rates in their cities before making a purchase of jewellery.

Buyers should note that there are additional expenses such as making charges, GST, TCS, and other taxes that are applicable on gold jewellery purchases.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 11 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,850

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,750

Kolkata : Rs 47,750

Bangalore : Rs 47,750

Hyderabad : Rs 47,750

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,800

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,780

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,750

(Source: Gold Returns)

Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold future’s contract for August 2022 expiry ended at Rs 51,694 per 10 gm on Friday, June 10, with a gain of 689 in yesterday’s session. (ALSO READ: Noida BIG PHONE recovery: Over 100 stolen phones found recovered, 4 arrested)

Also, in the international markets, gold rates bounced back in volatile trading on Friday. According to a report by Reuters, the focus turned to economic risks after elevated US inflation readings bolstered bets for aggressive interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,873.58 per ounce by 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT) while US gold futures settled up 1.2% at $1,875.50, the report mentioned. (ALSO READ: Amazon India dedicates month to LGBTQIA community)

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)