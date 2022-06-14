New Delhi: Today's domestic gold prices are yet to be updated. Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 10 per 10 grams on Monday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 48,360 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,350. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,760 as against its previous close of Rs 52,750.
Gold prices were slightly lower with the spot price at $1,818.7395 per ounce. US crude dipped 0.06% to $122.14 a barrel. Brent crude was down 0.13% 122.14 per barrel, said a Reuters report.
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 13 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)
Chennai : Rs 48,430
Mumbai : Rs 48,360
Delhi : Rs 48,360
Kolkata : Rs 48,360
Bangalore : Rs 48,360
Hyderabad : Rs 48,360
Kerala : Rs 48,360
Ahmedabad : Rs 48,390
Jaipur : Rs 48, 510
Lucknow : Rs 48,510
Patna : Rs 48,410
Chandigarh : Rs 48,510
Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,360
Gold prices declined by Rs 321 to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with lower global prices. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,591 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 874 to Rs 60,745 per kg from Rs 61,619 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)