New Delhi: Today's domestic gold prices are yet to be updated. Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 10 per 10 grams on Monday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 48,360 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,350. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,760 as against its previous close of Rs 52,750.

Gold prices were slightly lower with the spot price at $1,818.7395 per ounce. US crude dipped 0.06% to $122.14 a barrel. Brent crude was down 0.13% 122.14 per barrel, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 13 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 48,430

Mumbai : Rs 48,360

Delhi : Rs 48,360

Kolkata : Rs 48,360

Bangalore : Rs 48,360

Hyderabad : Rs 48,360

Kerala : Rs 48,360

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,390

Jaipur : Rs 48, 510

Lucknow : Rs 48,510

Patna : Rs 48,410

Chandigarh : Rs 48,510

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,360

Gold prices declined by Rs 321 to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with lower global prices. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,591 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 874 to Rs 60,745 per kg from Rs 61,619 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)