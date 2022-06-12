New Delhi: For the past few days, the rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are on the rise. Gold price today, June 12, further increased by up to Rs 650 per 10 grams. The per 10 grams 22-carats and 24 carats gold in India are selling at Rs 48,350 and Rs 52,750, respectively, according to market observers. However, customers should note that gold price varies slightly from city to city. Therefore, it is important to check the rates in their cities before making a purchase of jewellery. You can check today’s gold rates in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kerala, and other cities below.

Buyers should be aware that gold jewellery purchases come with additional costs such as manufacturing charges, GST, TCS, and other taxes. (ALSO READ: iPhone 13 gets BIG price cut on Flipkart and Amazon: Details here)

Here are the indicative prices of 22 Carat Gold Today, 12 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies) in major Indian cities:

Chennai : Rs 48,420

Mumbai : Rs 48,350

Delhi : Rs 48,350

Kolkata : Rs 48,350

Bangalore : Rs 48,350

Hyderabad : Rs 48,350

Kerala : Rs 48,350

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,380

Jaipur : Rs 48,500

Lucknow : Rs 48,500

Patna : Rs 48,400

Chandigarh : Rs 48,500

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,350

(Source: Gold Returns)

Also, the gold futures contract for August 2022 expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed at Rs 51,694 per 10 gm on Friday, June 10, up 689 from the previous session. (ALSO READ: Want to update Aadhaar Card sitting at home? This will become reality soon)

In addition, gold prices rebounded in volatile trading on Friday in international markets. The attention shifted to economic threats, according to Reuters, after higher US inflation figures reinforced bets on fast interest rate hikes. By 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT), spot gold had risen 1.4 per cent to $1,873.58 per ounce, while US gold futures had risen 1.2 per cent to $1,875.50, according to the report.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)