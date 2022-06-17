Gold rates bounce back, up by Rs 400, Check gold prices in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices bounced back on Friday. Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 400 per 10 grams. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,550 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,150. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 430. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,870 as against its previous close of Rs 51,440.

Gold fell on Friday, as a higher dollar and rising US Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May. Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce by 0238 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,846.90, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 17 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,650

Mumbai : Rs 47,550

Delhi : Rs 47,580

Kolkata : Rs 47,580

Bangalore : Rs 47,580

Hyderabad : Rs 47,550

Kerala : Rs 47,550

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,550

Jaipur : Rs 47,700

Lucknow : Rs 47,700

Patna : Rs 47,620

Chandigarh : Rs 47,700

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,580

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 21 to Rs 50,602 per 10 grams on Thursday in line with recovery in global prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,581 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped by Rs 37 to Rs 60,525 per kg from Rs 60,488 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)