New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,550 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,150. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 430. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,870 as against its previous close of Rs 51,440.

The strength in the dollar has kept gold in a tight sideways pattern for the past month or so and it was last stuck at $1,836 an ounce. Oil prices edged down again after a sharp retreat late last week amid concerns high energy prices were adding to risks of a global recession which would ultimately curb demand. Brent fell 70 cents to $112.42, while U.S. crude lost 66 cents to $108.90 per barrel, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 20 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,650

Mumbai : Rs 47,550

Delhi : Rs 47,580

Kolkata : Rs 47,580

Bangalore : Rs 47,580

Hyderabad : Rs 47,550

Kerala : Rs 47,550

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,550

Jaipur : Rs 47,700

Lucknow : Rs 47,700

Patna : Rs 47,620

Chandigarh : Rs 47,700

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,580

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday rallied by Rs 416 to Rs 50,802 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,386 per 10 grams. Silver also surged by Rs 1,014 to Rs 61,343 per kg from Rs 60,329 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)