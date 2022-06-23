New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold fell by Rs 200 to Rs 47,450 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,760 as against its previous close of Rs 51,980.

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, pressured by expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief doubled down on the central bank`s fight against inflation. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,832.91 per ounce by 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,834.30, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 22 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,550

Mumbai : Rs 47,450

Delhi : Rs 47,450

Kolkata : Rs 47,450

Bangalore : Rs 47,450

Hyderabad : Rs 47,450

Kerala : Rs 47,450

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,500

Jaipur : Rs 47,600

Lucknow : Rs 47,600

Patna : Rs 47,480

Chandigarh : Rs 47,600

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,450

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 205 to Rs 50,487 per 10 gram in line with a decline in international rates of the precious metal. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,692 per 10 gram. Silver also tumbled by Rs 926 to Rs 59,959 per kg from Rs 60,885 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)