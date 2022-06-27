NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today, June 27: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 27 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

Gold price today, June 27: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 200 to Rs 47,650 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,450. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 230. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,990 as against its previous close of Rs 51,760.

Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,835.58 per ounce by 0231 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,836.30, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 27 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,700

Mumbai : Rs 47,650

Delhi : Rs 47,650

Kolkata : Rs 47,650

Bangalore : Rs 47,700

Hyderabad : Rs 47,650

Kerala : Rs 47,650

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47,800

Lucknow : Rs 47,800

Patna : Rs 47,680

Chandigarh : Rs 47,800

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,650

Gold price in the national capital on Friday declined by Rs 70 to Rs 50,557 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,627 per 10 grams. Silver prices also declined by Rs 621 to Rs 59,077 per kg from Rs 59,698 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

