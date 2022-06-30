New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,750 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 980. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,000 as against its previous close of Rs 51,980.

Rising interest rates and a high dollar have not been good for non-yielding gold which was stuck at $1,818 an ounce having lost 6% for the quarter. Oil prices were flat on Thursday amid concerns about an unseasonable slowdown in U.S. gasoline demand, even as global supplies remain tight.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 30 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,330

Mumbai : Rs 46,750

Delhi : Rs 46,750

Kolkata : Rs 46,750

Bangalore : Rs 46,770

Hyderabad : Rs 46,750

Kerala : Rs 46,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,780

Jaipur : Rs 46,900

Lucknow : Rs 46,900

Patna : Rs 47,680

Chandigarh : Rs 46,780

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,750

Gold price in the national capital fell by Rs 176 to Rs 50,649 per 10 grams on Wednesday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,825 per 10 grams. Silver also fell by Rs 443 to Rs 59,725 per kg from Rs 60,168 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)