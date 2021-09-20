Gold prices fall down to reach Rs 45,500; Check rates in your city

Gold price in India dipped to a new low today as the 22-carat gold’s price remained at around Rs 45,500-mark per 10 gram after a dip of over Rs 600 in the last few days, as per data on the good returns website.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold futures were trading lower by 0.16 per cent at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,252 lots.

Globally, gold prices continue to fall down against a stronger dollar. While Spot gold dropped by 0.1 per cent at $1,752.66 per ounce, the US Gold futures remained low at $1,753.80.

The gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram 22-carat whereas, in Delhi, it stood at Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat. The gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Meanwhile, gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat. In Kerala, gold price is Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,570 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Ahmedabad is 44,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

