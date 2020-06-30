Gold prices hit all-time high on Tuesday: Check Delhi price

Gold prices on Tuesday hit all-time high and settled at Rs 48,825 per 10 gram. Earlier in the day, the prices rose by Rs 86 to Rs 48,330 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Gold prices in the national capital on June 29 went down marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 49,245 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,271 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed flat trend and was trading at Rs 49,461 per kg against the previous day's close of Rs 49,465 per kg. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading marginally down by Rs 26 with weak rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel had said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 86, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 48,330 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,630 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.13 per cent higher at USD 1,783.50 per ounce in New York.