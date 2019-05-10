Gold prices remain flat; silver gains Rs 380 on increased offtake

New Delhi: Gold prices were almost flat at Rs 32,900 per 10 gram in the bullion market here on Friday, while silver rose by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Traders said gold prices rose slightly by Rs 10 on rise in domestic demand. Positive trend overseas also aided the gain in the precious metal.

Globally, spot gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,285.40 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.86 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purities advanced by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,900 and Rs 34,730 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready surged by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs 105 to Rs 37,340 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.