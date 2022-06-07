हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold prices today: Gold rates jump, check prices of yellow metal in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices were trading up by Rs 110 per 10 grams on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,740. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 110. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,200 as against its previous close of Rs 52,090.

In the international market today gold prices extended losses for a third straight session on Tuesday, as expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe dulled bullion`s demand. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,839.39 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures also eased by 0.1% to $1,841.80, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 7 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,900

Mumbai : Rs 47,850

Delhi : Rs 47,850

Kolkata : Rs 47,850

Bangalore : Rs 47,850

Hyderabad : Rs 47,850

Kerala : Rs 47,850

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,880

Jaipur : Rs 48,00

Lucknow : Rs 48,000

Patna : Rs 47,920

Chandigarh : Rs 48,000

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,850

Gold in the national capital on Monday increased by Rs 43 to Rs 50,908 per 10 grams amid firm global trends. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,865 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 850 to Rs 62,211 per kg from Rs 61,361 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

