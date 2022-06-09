New Delhi: Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 100 per 10 grams on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,700 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,600. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,040 as against its previous close of Rs 51,930.

In the international market today, Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 9 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,760

Mumbai : Rs 47,700

Delhi : Rs 47,700

Kolkata : Rs 47,700

Bangalore : Rs 47,700

Hyderabad : Rs 47,700

Kerala : Rs 47,700

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,750

Jaipur : Rs 47, 850

Lucknow : Rs 47,850

Patna : Rs 47,780

Chandigarh : Rs 47,850

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,700

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday inched up by Rs 30 to Rs 50,818 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,788 per 10 grams. Silver also zoomed by Rs 133 to Rs 61,717 per kg from Rs 61,584 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)