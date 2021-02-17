हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Prices Today, February 17, 2021: Gold prices fall below Rs 46,102 per 10 grams, plunges Rs 717

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,819 per 10 gram.Silver also declined Rs 1,274 to Rs 68,239 per kg, from Rs 69,513 per kg in the previous trade. Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi plunged Rs 717 in line with decline in global gold prices.

Gold Prices Today, February 17, 2021: Gold prices fall below Rs 46,102 per 10 grams, plunges Rs 717

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital plunged Rs 717 to Rs 46,102 per 10 gram on Wednesday in line with decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,819 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 1,274 to Rs 68,239 per kg, from Rs 69,513 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi plunged Rs 717 in line with decline in global gold prices," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.10 per ounce.

Gold futures ease on low demand

Live TV

#mute

Gold futures fell 0.51 per cent to Rs 46,662 per 10 grams as participants offloaded their holdings on a low spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for the April delivery slipped by Rs 237, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 46,662 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,206 lots.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price today
Next
Story

Gold Prices Today, February 12, 2021: Gold plunges Rs 661 per 10 grams, slips below Rs 46,850

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Bollywood Breaking: Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts on Pakistan's 'Pavri girl'