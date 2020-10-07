हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold rates plunge Rs 694; silver up Rs 126

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 51,909 per 10 grams.

Gold rates plunge Rs 694; silver up Rs 126

New Delhi: Gold prices plunged Rs 694 to Rs 51,215 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 51,909 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, rose Rs 126 to Rs 63,427 per kg, from Rs 63,301 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karats in Delhi plunged Rs 694 amid rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Meanwhile, snapping its two-day losing streak, the rupee strengthened by 13 paise to settle at 73.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday helped by positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

Live TV

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,892 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.73 per ounce. 

Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesgold ratesSilver pricesGold price today
Next
Story

Gold prices claw back as economic uncertainty lifts appeal
  • 67,57,131Confirmed
  • 1,04,555Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Mumbai Police disgraced?