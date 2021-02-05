हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gold

Gold registers fifth consecutive day decline; slips below Rs 46,800 per 10 gram

The rupee inched up by 3 paise to 72.93 against the dollar in the opening trade on Friday. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,901 per 10 gram. In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.71 per ounce.

Gold registers fifth consecutive day decline; slips below Rs 46,800 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Falling for the fifth consecutive day, gold prices on Friday declined Rs 163 to Rs 46,738 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,901 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained Rs 530 to Rs 67,483 per kg, from Rs 66,953 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee inched up by 3 paise to 72.93 against the dollar in the opening trade on Friday.

Live TV

#mute

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.71 per ounce.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoldGold priceGold pricesGold price todayGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Gold prices fall for fourth day in a row after customs duty cut in Budget 2021
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M11S

Bollywood Breaking: Zee TV coming up with biggest Music Reality Show in the history of TV