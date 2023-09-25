trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667054
Gold Remains Flat At Rs 60,050; Silver Tumbles Rs 450

In the international markets, both gold and silver were down at USD 1,922 per ounce and USD 23.45 per ounce, respectively. 

Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
Gold Remains Flat At Rs 60,050; Silver Tumbles Rs 450 File Photo

New Delhi: Gold price remained flat at Rs 60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. However, silver tumbled Rs 450 to Rs 75,350 per kilogram.

Strength in the dollar index, following recent strong US macro data and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve's FOMC policy meeting, which weighed on gold prices, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Meanwhile, in futures trade, the October contract of gold declined Rs 102 to Rs 58,844 per 10 grams. Also, the December contract of silver plunged Rs 171 to Rs 73,166 per kg on the MCX.

