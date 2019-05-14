close

Gold rises by Rs 377 on robust demand

Tracking gold, silver too gained Rs 300 to Rs 38,300 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

New Delhi: Gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 377 to Rs 33,395 per 10 gram in the national capital due to rise in domestic demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Traders said apart from uptick in local demand, further escalation of trade war between the US and China boosted gold's safe-haven appeal, thereby leading to upward movement in prices of yellow metal.

In a retaliatory move, China on Monday said it would raise tariffs on US goods worth nearly USD 60 billion.

Globally, spot gold was trading at USD 1,298 an ounce, while silver was at USD 14.83 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity advanced by Rs 377 each to Rs 33,395 and Rs 33,225 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

Meanwhile, silver ready surged by Rs 300 to Rs 38,300 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose Rs 267 to Rs 37,557 per kg.

Silver coins were in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces, respectively.

