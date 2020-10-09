हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold, silver jump tracking strong global trends – Check price on October 9, 2020

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 51,322 per 10 gram.

Gold, silver jump tracking strong global trends – Check price on October 9, 2020

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 236 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following a positive trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 51,322 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 376 to Rs 62,775 per kilogram from Rs 62,399 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up Rs 236 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Live TV

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,910 per ounce and USD 24.27 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices rallied on weaker dollar on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries about US economic recovery, Patel added. 

Tags:
GoldGold pricegold ratesgold rate todayGold price todaySilver price
Next
Story

Gold rates plunge Rs 694; silver up Rs 126
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Sana Khan left the film industry for Islam!