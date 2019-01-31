हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold slips Rs 70 to Rs 34,000 per 10gm on muted demand

In previous three days, gold prices had increased by Rs 770.

Gold slips Rs 70 to Rs 34,000 per 10gm on muted demand

New Delhi: Snapping its upward trend, gold prices Thursday declined by Rs 70 to Rs 34,000 per 10 gram at the bullion market here on subdued demand from jewellers, according to All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, advanced by Rs 20 to Rs 41,350 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, subdued demand from local jewellers put pressure on the prices of the yellow metal but a firm trend overseas helped in reducing the decline.

Globally, gold rose to USD 1,318.86 an ounce and silver rose to USD 16.02 an ounce in New York.

In previous three days, gold prices had increased by Rs 770.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purities reduced by Rs 70 each to Rs 34,000 and Rs 33,850 per 10 gram, respectively.

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,900 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready rose by Rs 20 to Rs 41,350 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined by 44 to Rs 40,390 per kg.

On the other side, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags:
GoldGold rallySilver pricesGold prices todayGold rates today
Next
Story

Gold falls by Rs 190 to Rs 32,000 per 10 gram

Must Watch

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attacks "tukde tukde gang" at Dharam Sansad