Gold touches record high of Rs 36,327 after Trump's tariff threat sparks rally

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday touched a record high of Rs 36,327per ten grams in the domestic markets as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 216, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 35,132 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,459 lots.

The yellow metal contracts for October delivery also traded higher by Rs 232, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 35,865 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 21,530 lots.

In global markets, gold prices had surged nearly 2.5% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

The US President had said that he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting September 1, renewing trade tensions between the two countries, sending bond yields lower and also increasing the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold.

Trump also said if trade negotiations fail to progress he could raise tariffs further - even beyond the 25% levy he has already imposed on $250 billion of imports from China.

Lower US interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index was up 0.1% on Friday after posting its biggest daily decline in two weeks in the previous session.

Market participants are now awaiting the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

In India, gold demand usually rises in the October-December quarter due to the wedding season and festivals such as Diwali, when buying bullion is considered auspicious.

(With Reuters inputs)