हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold prices

Gold tumbles to reach Rs 46,917; silver marginally lower

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.47 per ounce.

Gold tumbles to reach Rs 46,917; silver marginally lower

Gold prices in Delhi saw a dip of Rs 124 to Rs 46,917 per 10 gram amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,041 per 10 grams. Silver went marginally lower by Rs 18 to Rs 66,473 per kilogram from Rs 66,491 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi fell by Rs 124 with a decline in COMEX gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee gained 9 paise and touched 74.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.47 per ounce.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold pricesGoldSilver22-carat gold24-carat gold
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 1 August 2021: Gold rates remain unchanged, check prices in metros

Must Watch

PT7M58S

News 50: BJP parliamentary party meeting tomorrow -Watch 50 major news stories