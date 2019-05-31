RBI releases calendar for issuance of sovereign gold bonds, first tranche 2019-20 to open on June 3

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced calendar for issuance of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the first half of the current fiscal.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued every month from June 2019 to September 2019 as per the calendar. Here is the full schedule:

"The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited," RBI said in a circular.

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

The tenor of the Bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option after 5th year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

Minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscribed shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market.

The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be Rs 50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.