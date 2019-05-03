Reliance Jewels brings exciting Akshay Tritya offer, extends 'Apurvam' temple collection

New Delhi: Reliance Jewels is offering exciting Akshay Tritya offer to customers on making charges of gold jewellery and upto 25 percent off on diamond jewellery. It has also added to their latest collection – Apurvam, which is an exquisite collection of intricately designed temple gold jewellery.

“The collection is available at all Reliance Jewels showrooms. Making the collection even more exciting, is the special Akshaya Tritiya offer, where customers can get flat 25 percent off on making charges of gold jewellery and upto 25 percent off on diamond jewellery till May 7, 2019,” the company said in a statement.

“The brand-new Apurvam collection takes inspiration from various nooks and corners of some of the most important and celebrated monuments of southern and western India. Each piece of the Apurvam collection, with its detailing and delicate crafting is unique and perfect adornment for weddings, family gatherings and festivals,” the company added.

Reliance said that the Apurvam temple collection has reflections of the outer form and the intricate carvings from the entrance walls of Vijaya Vithala Temple to the wider-spread sites of Hampi. The exquisite arches of the Lotus Mahal, the eleven domes of the Elephant Stable and structure of the sacred water tank Pushkaran also lend inspiration to some of the other pieces in the collection.

Apart from Hampi, some of the other monuments that have been incorporated in the collection are Chenna Keshava Temple, Belur. The four levels of the base of the temple and the depiction of elephants, horses and ornate motifs have inspired the collection. Glimpses of the grand Bhuvaneshwari dome, which is the inner ceiling of the vestibule in the temple and denotes an inverted lotus can also be seen in the collection. Carved on the entrance of the temple is the Dashavataram and inside the temple and several dancing figures which have been integrated in the collection as well.

Reliance Jewels spokesperson said “Reliance Jewels always strives to offer the best to its patrons and this auspicious Akshay Tritya season we have launched the beautifully crafted Temple jewellery collection – Apurvam. We believe each of the pieces in the collection is a masterpiece with intricate design and craftsmanship, which will be enjoyed and cherished by our patrons for times to come”

Available in Standalone and Shop-in-shop (SIS) formats, Reliance Jewels currently has a consolidated presence in over 66 cities in India.