Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: RBI Releases Details Of Tranches Falling Due For Premature Redemption; Check All Important Dates Here
Following are the details of Sovereign Gold Bond Tranches Falling Due For Premature Redemption during the period April 01, 2024 – September 30, 2024, as per the RBI.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the details of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2024 – September 30, 2024, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption by the investors.
As per RBI, though the tenor of the Sovereign Gold Bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on Exchanges, if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.
|S No
|Tranche
|Issue Date
|Date of Coupon payment
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|1
|2016-17 Series III
|November 17, 2016
|May 17, 2024
|From April 16, 2024 To May 7, 2024
|2
|2016-17 Series IV
|March 17, 2017
|September 17, 2024
|From August 17, 2024 To September 6, 2024
|3
|2017-18 Series I
|May 12, 2017
|May 12, 2024
|April 10, 2024 April 30, 2024
|4
|2017-18 Series II
|July 28, 2017
|July 28, 2024
|June 26, 2024 July 16, 2024
|5
|2017-18 Series III
|October 16, 2017
|April 16, 2024
|March 16, 2024 April 6, 2024
|6
|2017-18 Series IV
|October 23, 2017
|April 23, 2024
|March 23, 2024 April 12, 2024
|7
|2017-18 Series V
|October 30, 2017
|April 30, 2024
|March 30, 2024 April 20, 2024
|8
|2017-18 Series VI
|November 6, 2017
|May 6, 2024
|April 6, 2024 April 26, 2024
|9
|2017-18 Series VII
|November 13, 2017
|May 13, 2024
|April 12, 2024 May 3, 2024
|10
|2017-18 Series VIII
|November 20, 2017
|May 20, 2024
|April 20, 2024 May 10, 2024
|11
|2017-18 Series IX
|November 27, 2017
|May 27, 2024
|April 26, 2024 May 17, 2024
|12
|2017-18 Series X
|December 4, 2017
|June 4, 2024
|May 4, 2024 May 24, 2024
|13
|2017-18 Series XI
|December 11, 2017
|June 11, 2024
|May 10, 2024 June 1, 2024
|14
|2017-18 Series XII
|December 18, 2017
|June 18, 2024
|May 18, 2024 June 7, 2024
|15
|2017-18 Series XIII
|December 26, 2017
|June 26, 2024
|May 27, 2024 June 15, 2024
|16
|2017-18 Series XIV
|January 1, 2018
|July 1, 2024
|June 1, 2024 June 21, 2024
|17
|2018-19 Series I
|May 4, 2018
|May 4, 2024
|April 4, 2024 April 24, 2024
|18
|2018-19 Series II
|October 23, 2018
|April 23, 2024
|March 23, 2024 April 12, 2024
|19
|2018-19 Series III
|November 13, 2018
|May 13, 2024
|April 12, 2024 May 3, 2024
|20
|2018-19 Series IV
|January 1, 2019
|July 1, 2024
|June 1, 2024 June 21, 2024
|21
|2018-19 Series V
|January 22, 2019
|July 22, 2024
|June 21, 2024 July 12, 2024
|22
|2018-19 Series VI
|February 12, 2019
|August 12, 2024
|July 12, 2024 August 2, 2024
|23
|2019-20 Series I
|June 11, 2019
|June 11, 2024
|May 10, 2024 June 1, 2024
|24
|2019-20 Series II
|July 16, 2019
|July 16, 2024
|June 15, 2024 July 6, 2024
|25
|2019-20 Series III
|August 14, 2019
|August 14, 2024
|July 15, 2024 August 3, 2024
|26
|2019-20 Series IV
|September 17, 2019
|September 17, 2024
|August 17, 2024 September 6, 2024
RBI has however said that the above-mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holiday/s.
"Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity," RBI added.
Sovereign Gold Bond Premature Redemption: What do I have to do if I want to exit my investment?
In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/Post Office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date. The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.
What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.
