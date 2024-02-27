Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: RBI Releases Details Of Tranches Falling Due For Premature Redemption; Check All Important Dates Here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the details of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period April 01, 2024 – September 30, 2024, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption by the investors.

As per RBI, though the tenor of the Sovereign Gold Bond is 8 years, early encashment/redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates. The bond will be tradable on Exchanges, if held in demat form. It can also be transferred to any other eligible investor.

Following are the details of Sovereign Gold Bond Tranches Falling Due For Premature Redemption during the period April 01, 2024 – September 30, 2024

S No Tranche Issue Date Date of Coupon payment Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct 1 2016-17 Series III November 17, 2016 May 17, 2024 From April 16, 2024 To May 7, 2024 2 2016-17 Series IV March 17, 2017 September 17, 2024 From August 17, 2024 To September 6, 2024 3 2017-18 Series I May 12, 2017 May 12, 2024 April 10, 2024 April 30, 2024 4 2017-18 Series II July 28, 2017 July 28, 2024 June 26, 2024 July 16, 2024 5 2017-18 Series III October 16, 2017 April 16, 2024 March 16, 2024 April 6, 2024 6 2017-18 Series IV October 23, 2017 April 23, 2024 March 23, 2024 April 12, 2024 7 2017-18 Series V October 30, 2017 April 30, 2024 March 30, 2024 April 20, 2024 8 2017-18 Series VI November 6, 2017 May 6, 2024 April 6, 2024 April 26, 2024 9 2017-18 Series VII November 13, 2017 May 13, 2024 April 12, 2024 May 3, 2024 10 2017-18 Series VIII November 20, 2017 May 20, 2024 April 20, 2024 May 10, 2024 11 2017-18 Series IX November 27, 2017 May 27, 2024 April 26, 2024 May 17, 2024 12 2017-18 Series X December 4, 2017 June 4, 2024 May 4, 2024 May 24, 2024 13 2017-18 Series XI December 11, 2017 June 11, 2024 May 10, 2024 June 1, 2024 14 2017-18 Series XII December 18, 2017 June 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 June 7, 2024 15 2017-18 Series XIII December 26, 2017 June 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 June 15, 2024 16 2017-18 Series XIV January 1, 2018 July 1, 2024 June 1, 2024 June 21, 2024 17 2018-19 Series I May 4, 2018 May 4, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 24, 2024 18 2018-19 Series II October 23, 2018 April 23, 2024 March 23, 2024 April 12, 2024 19 2018-19 Series III November 13, 2018 May 13, 2024 April 12, 2024 May 3, 2024 20 2018-19 Series IV January 1, 2019 July 1, 2024 June 1, 2024 June 21, 2024 21 2018-19 Series V January 22, 2019 July 22, 2024 June 21, 2024 July 12, 2024 22 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 August 12, 2024 July 12, 2024 August 2, 2024 23 2019-20 Series I June 11, 2019 June 11, 2024 May 10, 2024 June 1, 2024 24 2019-20 Series II July 16, 2019 July 16, 2024 June 15, 2024 July 6, 2024 25 2019-20 Series III August 14, 2019 August 14, 2024 July 15, 2024 August 3, 2024 26 2019-20 Series IV September 17, 2019 September 17, 2024 August 17, 2024 September 6, 2024



RBI has however said that the above-mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holiday/s.

"Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity," RBI added.

Sovereign Gold Bond Premature Redemption: What do I have to do if I want to exit my investment?



In case of premature redemption, investors can approach the concerned bank/SHCIL offices/Post Office/agent thirty days before the coupon payment date. Request for premature redemption can only be entertained if the investor approaches the concerned bank/post office at least one day before the coupon payment date. The proceeds will be credited to the customer’s bank account provided at the time of applying for the bond.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.