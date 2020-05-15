FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: 3rd tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

15 May 2020, 17:03 PM
Stock limit to be imposed under very exceptional circumstanes like national calamities, famine with surge in prices
No such stock limit shall apply to processors or value chain participant, subject to their installed capacity or to any exporter subject to the export demand
EC Act, 1955 was enacted in days of scarcity
Need to enable better price realisation of farmers by attracting investments and making agriculture sector competitive
Government will amend Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers; Agriculture food stuffs including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato will be deregulated.
A central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to farmers to sell produce at attractive price, barrier free inter-state trade, framework for e-trading of agriculture produce
This pilot exercise will be for 6 months. It will be expanded and extended
Additional Rs 500 crore for operations green supply chain subsidy for perishable commodities
Government to bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers; law will provide adequate choices to farmer to sell produce at attractive price
Tomatoes, Onions & Potatoes (TOP): Subsidy given to TOP will be extended to all fruits & vegetables
Government will implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection and marketing and storage centres, post harvest and value addition facilities etc
Government to implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to Beekeeping; aims to increase income for 2 lakh beekeepers with special thrust on capacity building of women
National medicinal plants board has supported 2.25 lakh hectare area under cultivation of medicinal plant
10,00,000 hectare will be covered under herbal cultivation in next two years with an outlay of Rs 4000 crore
It will lead to Rs 5,000 crores income generation for farmers
To promote Herbal Cultivation in India Government commits Rs 4000 crore; move aims to cover 10 lakh hectare under herbal cultivation in 2 years; corridor of medicinal plants to come up across banks of Ganga
Government announces an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs. 15,000 crore to support private investment in Dairy Processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure
Till date 1.5 crore cows and buffaloes have been tagged and vaccinated
It ensures 100 percent vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig population (total 53 crore animals) for foot and mouth disease and for brucellois
National Animal Disease Control Programme has been launched with total outlay of Rs. 13,343 crores for 100% vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig population in India
Rs 20,000 crores Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)
Rs 11,000 crore for activities in marine, inland fisheries and acquaculture
Government to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries to plug critical gaps in fisheries value chain; move will provide employment to over 55 lakh persons & double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore
Rs 10,000 crores scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs)
Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises; Improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes to be key focus areas
All 4 COVID related announcements for fisheries implemented
Registration of 242 registered shrimp hatcheries and Nauplii rearing hatcheries expiring on March 31, extended for 3 months
Impetus for development of farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post harvest management infrastructure
Funds will be created immediately
To help Fisheries sector, operations of Marine Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture has been relaxed to cover Inland Fisheries
In a move to strenghten infrastructure in agriculture, financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate & aggregation points
New scheme of interest subvention of 2 percent for dairy announced. FM says this scheme will unlock Rs 5,000 liquidity
560 lakh litres milk was procured by cooperatives during lockdown
Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crores has been done under PM KISAN in past 2 months and PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims worth Rs 6,400 crores released in past 2 months
Rs 18,700 crore has been transferred into the accounts of farmers under PM-KISAN
Purchases of Rs 74,300 under minimum support price has been made in the last two months
FM says will announce 11 measures. 8 of them relates to infrastructure and the rest three will pertain to governance and administrative reforms
Nirmala Sitharaman begins address
FM may also announced to reduce charges for flight landing and take-off. FM may also announce sops for the infrastructure sector.
Government may also announce relief for the services sector that includes hotels, airlines and tourism sector. FM may make announcement regarding bringing ATF under GST.
As per Zee Media sources, FM may announce relief measures for Animal husbandry and fishery sector. The FM has reportedly had a meeting with the concerned ministries of department.
She also announced that pilot scheme for portability of ration cards will be extended to 23 states. By that, 67 crore beneficiaries covering 83% of the PDS population will be covered by national portability of ration cards by August 2020. 100% National portability will be achieved by March 2021.
For migrant labour, FM announced additional food grain to all the states/UTs at the rate of 5 kg per migrant labourer and 1 kg Chana per family per month for two months i.e. May and June 2020 free of cost.