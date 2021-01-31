Pre Budget 2021 Expectation: From tax rebate to bigger sops for businesses, here's what's expected from FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM.

Union Budget 2021 will go paperless as the Finance Ministry has decided not to print the budget documents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Touted to be a historic move, it will be for the first time in the history of independent India that the budget 2021 papers will not be printed.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Budget session of Parliament would conclude on April 8. The Houses will adjourn on February 15 and meet again on March 8.

