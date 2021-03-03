हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Artificial intelligence

AI-based Deep Nostalgia app lets you bring old pictures to life

Twitterati are having a lot of fun creating deepfake edits of their friends and celebrities using the app.

Credit: Twitter / MyHeritage

New Delhi: Social media platforms are abuzz with a new AI-based app that has some unique features that have left the netizens hooked.

The app, Deep Nostalgia, can bring old pictures, be it a family photo or a portrait, to life. It allows users to upload pictures on its platform and then works its magic to transform them into smiling, winking and even singing video clips.

Launch of Deep Nostalgia

Deep Nostalgia was launched by genealogy site MyHeritage in February. The company used deep learning technology to manipulate media uploaded on its system.

"With our new Deep Nostalgia, you can see how a person from an old photo could have moved and looked if they were captured on video!" the company tweeted.

Twitterati are having a lot of fun creating deepfake edits of their friends and celebrities using the app.

Check out these amazing Deep Nostalgia edits:

MyHeritage claims that using the app is safe and that the company takes special care to protect the privacy of its users. According to the company's website, users' data is not sold to third parties. It also says that old pictures which failed to upload are not retained and automatically gets deleted by the system.

