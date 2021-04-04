Amazon accepts its employees pee in bottles, know details

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday (April 2) accepted that its employees pee in plastic bottles after earlier denying the claims made by Representative Mark Pocan on his Twitter account.

Pocan who is Democratic party and represents Wisconsin had earlier tweeted, “Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a "progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles,” after demands for unionization in the Alabama branch of the company gained media’s attention.

Replying to Rep. Pocan remark, Amazon official Twitter handle snarkily responded, “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.”

However, Amazon’s claim is false and many delivery employees with the company have previously acknowledged peeing in bottles.

The company on Friday accepted that its claim was wrong and issued an apology statement.

“First, the tweet was incorrect. It did not contemplate our large driver population and instead wrongly focused only on our fulfillment centers. A typical Amazon fulfillment center has dozens of restrooms, and employees are able to step away from their work station at any time. If any employee in a fulfillment center has a different experience, we encourage them to speak to their manager and we'll work to fix it,” read the statement.

It however claimed that the peeing in bottles was a larger industry problem and not exclusive to Amazon.

“Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t yet know how, but will look for solutions,” continued the statement.

