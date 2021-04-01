April Fool's Day: Why you get pranked on this day?

New Delhi: Hey, you have been fooled - today is April Fool's Day! So, have you heard these lines more than once in your lifetime on the first day of April? Most of us have and why not, after all it is the day when your friends and family play sweet little pranks on you and enjoy the celebrations.

But ever wondered why we do what we do? Let's try to decode the story behind this special day.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY STORY:

It is said that this day was first marked in the 19th century, and then went on become hugely popular everywhere. It was Geoffrey Chaucer's 'The Canterbury Tales' (1392) where the first precursor of the day was found written. In the tale, vain cock Chauntecleer is fooled by a fox, which is taken as a reference to the day.

There are many references in literature that indicate that Fools' Day had a meaning back in time. French poet Eloy d'Amerval referred to a poisson d’avril (April fool, literally "April fish"), a possible reference to the holiday. In 1539, Eduard de Dene also mentioned about a nobleman who sent his servants on foolish errands on April 1.

The day is immensely popular in countries like Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and the United States, where practical jokes are played upon each other to celebrate it. April Fools' Day sees people playing harmless pranks on each other.

Interestingly, some references to the day trace back to the Roman festival of Hilaria and even to the festival of Holi festival of India, and the Medieval Feast of Fools.

Watch your back, and don't be pranked!