AR Rahman trolls anchor for speaking in Hindi at 99 songs audio launch, steps down from stage in viral video

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman, who recently attended an event for the audio launch of his maiden production '99 Songs' film in Chennai, landed himself in the top spot of on the lists of trends. The singer-composer left the audience to go gaga during the audio launch after he funnily trolled the event anchor for speaking in Hindi.

On Friday, Rahman attended the audio launch of the film '99 Songs' and was seen sharing the stage with lead actor and debutante Ehan Bhatt. The anchor welcomed Rahman in Tamil and then switched to Hindi when she introduced Ehan Bhatt. However, the composer interrupted her in between and asked, "Hindi"? and walked off the stage.

The music maestro then asked the anchor, "Didn’t I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?" The anchor replied that she spoke in Hindi only to make Ehan feel welcome. To her surprise, Rahman laughed and said that he was only joking. The audience present at the event were also seen erupting in laughter.

A video from the event where AR Rahman is seen making fun of the anchor is trending online.

'99 Songs' starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Apart from producing the film, Rahman has doubled as a screenplay writer along with Vishwesh.

The musical love story will have a theatrical release on April 16. Sharing the poster of '99 Songs', AR Rahman wrote, "Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas (sic)."

The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.