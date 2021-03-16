हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in new glamourous avatar, dons a shocking neon crop top - In pics

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her movie debut with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The actor turned producer as he launched his production company Story Time Productions. He kickstarted the shoot of his very first film as a producer titled 'Honsla Rakh' in Vancouver, Canada. 

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in new glamourous avatar, dons a shocking neon crop top - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has a huge fan base who love to follow her on social media as well. The pretty face and talented find has lost oodles of weight and is rocking her new look. 

Shehnaaz Gill in her recent pictures can be seen donning a shocking pop neon crop top with boyfriend jeans. Take a look: 

On the work front, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill made her movie debut with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The actor turned producer as he launched his production company Story Time Productions. He kickstarted the shoot of his very first film as a producer titled 'Honsla Rakh' in Vancouver, Canada. 

Recently, rapper Badshah dropped his new song ‘Fly’ featuring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Uchana Amit. The track was shot in Kashmir and received a warm reception. 

Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house winner Sidharth Shukla and 'Punjab Ki Katrina' aka Shehnaaz Gill remained two of the most talked-about contestants besides others. Their chemistry was loved by fans on the show and off it too. 

 

Tags:
shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill picsShehnaaz Gill photosSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13
