Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar burn the dance floor at friend's wedding - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya became the nation's heartthrob after his successful stint at the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. Fans adored his honesty and one of the highlights remained his proposal to ladylove and television actress Disha Parmar.

After the show, the two went out on a vacay together and recently were spotted shaking a leg at a friend's wedding. Ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the viral video on his Instagram account. Take a look:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar danced to Sonu Nigam's superhit party numbers.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well.